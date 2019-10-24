Home Cities Bengaluru

New meets old at this art festival

Art Bengaluru will be held from November 2 to November 30, 11am to 8pm (Monday to Saturday), at Sublime Art Gallery.      

Published: 24th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Harsh Nowlakha (left) and Jordan Sitzer

By  Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shoeb Dastagir, a 34-year-old who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, is preparing to showcase his works at Art Bengaluru, an art and craft festival by Sublime Art Gallery, Vittal Mallya Road. “I’m excited to feature my works on a bigger platform. My works will be oil paintings based on fantasy and wild beauty themes,” he said. Like Dastagir, many more artists are participating in the ninth edition of Art Bengaluru, which aims to raise awareness on different forms of art, like paintings, music, installations and sculptures.

This time, the festival will be a month-long event and will include workshops, talks and film screenings. Some of the artists who will be in attendance are Daan Oude Elferink (The Netherlands), Jordan Sitzer (USA), RM Palaniappan, Venugopala H S and Haribaabu Naatesan. Professional and emerging artists will come together to share their views. 

Another highlight will be new media artist and human computer interaction researcher Harshit Agrawal’s artificial intelligence-made art. “This is second time I’m exhibiting my works in Bengaluru. I was a part of India’s first AI art show at Nature Morte Gallery in New Delhi and have participated in exhibitions in Korea, Brazil, USA, Austria and Germany,” said  the artist,who will be exhibiting interactive videos, sculptures and paintings.  

Harsh Nowlakha, who runs a glassblowing studio, Glasshouse Bangalore, with Jordan Sitzer, thinks such festivals bring artists closer to the audience. “In spite of just focusing on commercial aspects of the art work, we need to create awareness among people about the field,” he added.

Art Bengaluru will be held from November 2 to November 30, 11am to 8pm (Monday to Saturday), at Sublime Art Gallery.      

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp