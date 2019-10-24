Home Cities Bengaluru

Nursing colleges doing without classes: RTI activist

Demanding CBI investigation into the alleged illegal and unauthorised practices at nursing institutions in the state, RTI activist M K Thomas filed a PIL in the High Court last month.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demanding CBI investigation into the alleged illegal and unauthorised practices at nursing institutions in the state, RTI activist MK Thomas filed a PIL in the High Court last month.
In a press meet held on Wednesday, Thomas said, “Nursing colleges get themselves authorised by the nursing council and get affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. Students pay fees and enrol in these colleges for general nursing and other courses but they do not attend any classes. The students only attend the exam or have someone else writing the exam in their name. During the college course, the students work in hospitals instead of attending regular classes and some even go abroad.”
He shared documents to show that some students, in fact, had admission card and hall ticket in their name but worked elsewhere instead of attending classes.

Thomas added that some of these nursing institution buildings did not exist at the registered address, had zero faculty members or clinical facilities. This, he said, will affect the quality of nurses in the country and thereby hit the quality of health care.  
Some of the colleges he named are Indian School of Nursing and Mithra School of Nursing, both of which do not have either a principal or independent telephone facility, he said. However, both share the same mobile number, he added. 

Diana Nursing College, Srinidhi College of Nursing and Prince College of Nursing have their addresses in the RGUHS notification but it does not match the one on their websites. He alleged that there are nearly 100 such colleges. 
Thomas alleged that though he tried to seek information from RGUHS several times through RTI, the replies where vague. 

“Few replies issued by the university authorities reveal the conspiracy, document fabrication, illegal admission and evidence tampering by university authorities,” he said.
The respondents to this PIL are RGUHS, principal secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Director of Medical Education, Indian nursing council and Karnataka state nursing council. The respondents have to reply to the notice by November 5.Demanding CBI investigation into the alleged illegal and unauthorised practices at nursing institutions in the state, RTI activist M K Thomas filed a PIL in the High Court last month.

In a press meet held on Wednesday, Thomas said, “Nursing colleges get themselves authorised by the nursing council and get affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. Students pay fees and enrol in these colleges for general nursing and other courses but they do not attend any classes. The students only attend the exam or have someone else writing the exam in their name. During the college course, the students work in hospitals instead of attending regular classes and some even go abroad.”
He shared documents to show that some students, in fact, had admission card and hall ticket in their name but worked elsewhere instead of attending classes.

Thomas added that some of these nursing institution buildings did not exist at the registered address, had zero faculty members or clinical facilities. This, he said, will affect the quality of nurses in the country and thereby hit the quality of health care.  
Some of the colleges he named are Indian School of Nursing and Mithra School of Nursing, both of which do not have either a principal or independent telephone facility, he said. However, both share the same mobile number, he added. 

Diana Nursing College, Srinidhi College of Nursing and Prince College of Nursing have their addresses in the RGUHS notification but it does not match the one on their websites. He alleged that there are nearly 100 such colleges. 
Thomas alleged that though he tried to seek information from RGUHS several times through RTI, the replies where vague. 

“Few replies issued by the university authorities reveal the conspiracy, document fabrication, illegal admission and evidence tampering by university authorities,” he said.
The respondents to this PIL are RGUHS, principal secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Director of Medical Education, Indian nursing council and Karnataka state nursing council. The respondents have to reply to the notice by November 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp