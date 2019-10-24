Online honeytrap busted: Mother uses daughter’s intimate video to extort Rs 20 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Malleswaram police have arrested a woman and her friend for allegedly honey trapping and trying to extort a professor of Rs 1 crore. The accused are Leena Kavitha and Pramod Kumar. Leena Kavitha runs an agency that provides nursing staff to hospitals and Pramod Kumar used to run a software company, which shut down as it was running into losses.

Police said that the complainant, who works as a professor in a private college, filed a complaint on October 17. He stated that her son got in touch with Leena’s daughter through a dating application. The girl recorded videos of them being physically intimate, which was later used by her mother, Leena, and Pramod Kumar to blackmail the complainant. They said they would share the photos and videos on social media if they refuse to pay Rs 1 crore.

“On June, the complainant and the accused met at Malleswaram, where the complainant transferred Rs 20 lakh to Leena’s bank account. They later sent messages to the complainant asking her to transfer Rs 42 lakh more to Leena’s account,” police said. They even threatened to go to the college where the professor worked. However, the complainant refused to pay this amount. So on October 15 and 16, Leena and Pramod went to the college and abused the professor in front of her colleagues and students.

“She approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on that, both of them were arrested,” the police added.