Railway employees protest privatisation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of railway employees in the city, affiliated to the South Western Railway Mazdoor Union (SWRMU), launched a protest against the alleged move to bring privatisation into the railways, on Wednesday.

A rally commenced near the railway station around 10.30 am and was followed by a dharna in front of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office at 1.30 pm, during which slogans and placards were raised by participants.

The protest has been called by the largest trade union in the railway, All India Railway Men’s Federation (AIRF).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SWRMU Secretary K V Raghavendra lashed out at against the saying, “Railways is doing well. There is no need to bring in private participation to develop 50 railway stations and use them to operate 150 passenger trains, as is being done by the creation of ‘Empower Group of Secretaries’.”

Union leaders later presented a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager.