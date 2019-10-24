Ramaiah University awards PhD to just one this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At its fourth convocation, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences awarded 467 degrees to undergraduate students and 336 degrees to post graduates. However, just one student was awarded PhD. As many as 10 post graduates and five undergraduates won the ‘Dr MS Ramaiah Gold Medal’ for academic excellence, seven post graduates won the ‘Smt Venkatamma Ramaiah Silver Medal’ and seven others won the ‘Smt Gowramma Ramaiah Silver Medal’ for best dissertation.

Kaustubh U Nabar was awarded PhD for his research on wireless communication networking. The others from his batch, who were largely part time students, will graduate in the coming year. UGC Vice-Chairman Bhushan Patwardhan was quick to note that the institute had honoured just one PhD, and added that it reflected on their commitment to quality as opposed to institutes “that have become PhD factories”. Bhushan added that Ramaiah University has acquired at least 100 acres in the city for expansion in near future.