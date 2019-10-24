Theatre is a sacred space for actors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ranga Shankara, India’s coveted destination for theatre, turns 15 this Sunday, October 27. Kicking off a year-long celebration will be Ranga Shankara’s most successful production, Girish Karnad’s ‘Bikhre Bimb’.

The play features Arundhati Nag in the lead and in a first, was directed by Karnad himself, along with KM Chaitanya.Ranga Shankara opened its doors on this day 15 years ago and since then, has had a show or more every day, coming up to around 440 shows a year.

The theatre with world-class facilities is available for renting by amateur theatre troupes at a rate that makes it the cheapest theatre space in the world. The capacity of Ranga Shankara, in a non-numbered seating facility is 320. The shows start on time and no latecomers are allowed. The RS café constantly features in top ten charts. Ranga Shankara is the nerve centre of arts and culture in Bengaluru.

The play will be held at Ranga Shankara, 36/2, 8th Cross Rd, R K Colony, 2nd Phase, JP Nagar, on October 27 at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm.