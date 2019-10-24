Home Cities Bengaluru

Theatre is a sacred space for actors

The theatre with world-class facilities is available for renting by amateur theatre troupes at a rate that makes it the cheapest theatre space in the world.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Arundhati Nag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ranga Shankara, India’s coveted destination for theatre, turns 15 this Sunday, October 27.  Kicking off a year-long celebration will be Ranga Shankara’s most successful production, Girish Karnad’s ‘Bikhre Bimb’.

The play features Arundhati Nag in the lead and in a first, was directed by Karnad himself, along with KM Chaitanya.Ranga Shankara opened its doors on this day 15 years ago and since then, has had a show or more every day, coming up to around 440 shows a year.

The theatre with world-class facilities is available for renting by amateur theatre troupes at a rate that makes it the cheapest theatre space in the world. The capacity of Ranga Shankara, in a non-numbered seating facility is 320. The shows start on time and no latecomers are allowed. The RS café constantly features in top ten charts. Ranga Shankara is the nerve centre of arts and culture in Bengaluru.

The play will be held at Ranga Shankara, 36/2, 8th Cross Rd, R K Colony, 2nd Phase, JP Nagar, on October 27 at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp