Home Cities Bengaluru

Keep your mobiles safe from scare-and-rob gang 

Two men were robbed recently; 4 students targeted last week

Published: 25th October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beware of a new gang which has mastered a new modus operandi to rob people of their mobile phones. The gang approaches people on the pretext of questioning them about making calls to some women and harassing them.

When the victim is in a panic, they ask him to show the dialled list. Once the phone is given to them, they threaten the victim with lethal weapons and leave.A 25-year-old private firm employee and his friend was recently robbed near Richmond Park; similarly, four students were robbed in Jayanagar last week.
According to a complaint filed by Deekshit P, a resident of Dickenson Road in Halasur, a miscreant played this trick on him and his friend, Mukesh Rajput, and then escaped by threatening them with lethal weapons on Tuesday afternoon.

Deekshit and Rajput, salesmen of a gold jewellery firm, had taken a lunch break and were sitting on a bench near Richmond Park, when the man rode up on a Suzuki Access (KA-05-JB-6215), and shouted at him, asking how he had dared to call his girlfriend and harass her. The rider then asked him to give his mobile so he could check. Deekshit told him he don’t know who his girlfriend was, and he has not called anyone.

The rider then snatched the mobile from him and asked Deekshit to open the lock. He then pulled out a dagger, pointed it at Deekshit’s stomach and threatened to stab him. A scared Deekshit opened the lock. The rider asked Deekshit to move away.He then went to Rajput and robbed him of his phone by saying the same thing. Once he got both the phones and pattern keys, he escaped on his scooter.Deekshit’s phone is worth Rs 17,000 and Rajput’s phone costs Rs 16,000.

Deekshit’s friend Jiji K Mathew, an eyewitness, said the miscreant appeared to be in his twenties and was wearing a helmet and jacket. They approached Ashok Nagar police, who have taken up investigation.
An investigating officer said that when they checked the registration details of the scooter and contacted the owner, they learnt that the scooter had been lifted from the Metro Station near South End Circle, and was using it to commit crimes. “We are analysing the CCTV cameras installed in the surroundings for some clues,” he said.

On October 15, two miscreants on a scooter had intercepted four students studying in National College when they were out for a lunch break, and had used the same trick to rob them of their mobiles.
The case is still under investigation. Police suspect that the same gang is involved in both the incidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp