Tech glitch delays customer refunds

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are one of those customers who are yet to receive their refund from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), do not fret. The corporation has been facing some technical glitches with the bank associated with making the payments. Several complaints have already been registered with the corporation which has unable to refund the money for up to two months now.

KSRTC Chief Accounts Officer Ramamani told TNIE, “We have had meetings with the officers concerned and requested them to resolve the issue within two days.”

However, several users took to social media to raise their complaints. “There has not been any response from KSRTC. They do not pick our calls, nor do they respond to our mails,” said a user.