Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Inform court if police officers transferred on demand of MLAs’

The court also directed them to file objections giving assurance that they will ignore such recommendations, and transfers will be effected in accordance with law.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government and the Police Establishment Board to inform it whether they have acted on the letters of recommendation issued by some MLAs for transfer/retention of police officers in the state. The court also directed them to file objections giving assurance that they will ignore such recommendations, and transfers will be effected in accordance with law.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued these directions after hearing public interest litigation filed by V Shashidhar, president of the Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha.

The court also directed the state government to inform how it was dealing with such recommendations from ministers and officers, and to look into the grievances raised by the petitioner in the representation submitted to the Assembly Speaker on the matter of transfer of police officers.
The petitioner questioned the transfer of police officials allegedly without following norms and based on recommendations of elected representatives.

Enclosing copies of the recommendation letters in support of his petition, the petitioner challenged the letters issued by MLAs seeking transfer of police officers to their respective places and the Chief Minister obliging the requests.

During the hearing, Advocate G R Mohan, counsel of the petitioner, argued that the police officers were being transferred against the directions of the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh case and the provisions of the Karnataka Police Act.

According to the petition, the Police Establishment Board was set up to decide on transfers, promotions and other service-related matters of the Police Department. Any transfer before completion of a minimum tenure of one year should be done in consultation with the board.

However, police officers are transferred to a particular place based on the recommendations of MLAs. Despite the directions of the Supreme Court and the establishment of the board, there was interference of MLAs in the transfer of police officers, the petition stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp