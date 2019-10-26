Man stabs conductor over Rs 5 ticket

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BMTC bus conductor was recently stabbed by a passenger in the bus, on Mysore Road. The commuter bought a Rs 5 ticket but got down at a later stop, the fare for which was Rs 10. When the conductor caught him and the two of them got into an argument, in a fit of rage, the passenger stabbed the conductor.

The injured conductor identified as Lokesh S, 43, a resident of Herohalli. The accused is identified as Manjunath. He is in his 30s and is a resident of Kempapura Agrahara.

Manjunath boarded the bus at City Market and asked Lokesh to issue a ticket to Mysore Circle. Lokesh took Rs 5 from the passenger and gave him a ticket. Manjunath didn’t get down near Mysore Bank Circle, but instead got down at the next stop, in Toll Gate. Lokesh noticed Manjunath and realised that he had taken a ticket for the previous stop. He immediately stopped Manjunath and reprimanded him for not taking the correct ticket. Lokesh said he would have been in trouble if any checking inspector would have boarded the bus, and asked him to buy another ticket worth Rs 5. After Manjunath paid for another ticket, Lokesh started advising him on how doing such things could make him lose his job.

Manjunath got angry and abused him. He then took out a knife from his pocket and attacked him on both hands. The driver immediately locked the bus, giving him no chance to escape and drove the bus to Byatarayanapura police station. Based on Lokesh’s complaint, Manjunath was arrested.