Shopkeeper assaults woman, held

 It was a nightmare for this 22-year-old homemaker who went to buy soap and medicines from a medical store, and was sexually harassed by the shopkeeper.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:39 AM

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
BENGALURU: It was a nightmare for this 22-year-old homemaker who went to buy soap and medicines from a medical store, and was sexually harassed by the shopkeeper. According to the complaint filed by Kalpana (name changed), on October 22, she was harassed by Anand, 28, owner of Raghavendra Medical and General store in Bagalagunte. 

In her complaint to the police, Kalpana said she was suffering from acne and went to the store to buy medicines for it. Around 8 pm, she went to Raghavendra Medical and General store and asked the shopkeeper to give a cream and soap to get rid of the pimples. 
“On the pretext of checking my pimples, Anand came close to my face and then handed over a medicated soap. He said I’ll have pimple-free face if I use it regularly. I gave the money and asked him for the change,” she said. 

However, Anand allegedly started flirting with her, making personal comments on her looks. He even wanted to know where she lived. When she told him to mind his business, Anand reportedly got angry and caught her hand. He pulled her towards him, touched her inappropriately and even manhandled her. Anand threatened her of dire consequences if she didnt give her mobile number and agree to his demands of providing sexual favours. Kalpana managed to escape from the spot without taking the change and on returning home, she informed her husband about the incident. The couple went to the police station and filed a complaint. 
Based on the plaint, the shopkeeper was held. “Further investigation is on,” an officer added.

