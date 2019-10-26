Trending now: Ribbons & clips

Home Cities Bengaluru

My daily OOTD ( outfit of the day ) consists of a pair of jeans and a tee paired with a great pair of sneakers or flip-flops because I am the laziest dresser and a creature of comfort.

By Abhimanika Yadav
BENGALURU: My daily OOTD (outfit of the day ) consists of a pair of jeans and a tee paired with a great pair of sneakers or flip-flops because I am the laziest dresser and a creature of comfort. Suddenly, I realised I need to update my look with accessories and look great whenever I stepped out.

So, why not have some fun with these must-have accessories. Scrunchies, belts, hats / caps, socks, hair- clips, etc are a few that could cost less than your morning coffee.  Updating your look doesn’t have to cost you a bomb. In fact, it’s more rewarding to give yourself a perfect makeover in less than Rs 150 or 200. So I put together some information for you of all our favorite accessories.

I have always loved scrunchies and honestly, I never stopped using them and now, they are back in full force. These scrunchies are made to protect your hair and not to damage or break it, unlike other hair elastics. Grab yourself the trendiest scrunchies in different colours.
The vintage inspired bandanas or scarves make a major play this season. I love these tied at the neck with your classic dress shirt and denim or even as a headscarf.

Ribbons can be a great accessory to collect and tie them onto your ponytail as a bow. This chic act could take you back to your good old primary school days.
The classic hair clips or pins are a bomb. I literally go crazy with them. You can wear four clips on either side or just add one. Go for more vibrant kind – patterns, sparkles, shapes etc.

I never really cared for what kind of socks I wore until I bumped into these transparent and trendy ones on a website. They look super cute with sneakers or ballerinas.
Consider this as your excuse to treat yourself on some fun accessories and you will stay on trend without going broke.
(The author is a former Mrs Universe, a fashionista and a fitness expert)

