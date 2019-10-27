Applications for Bengaluru traffic wardens lower than expected

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A month ago, Bengaluru Police Chief Bhaskar Rao had announced that to resolve the traffic issues plaguing the city, they are increasing the number of traffic wardens from 390 to 2,500. Till now, the Police Department have received about 700 applications and interviews of the applicants have begun.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said, “We have received 700 applications. We have already interviewed 500 people and 329 have been found eligible. We are further conducting a verification of those who were selected. Within a week, the selected ones will be given training to be a traffic warden.”

The interviews are being conducted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) or the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

“They are selected based on the age group, their qualification and knowledge about traffic in the city, and their dedication towards this aspect. They have to be available for special duties during VIP visits, assembly and general elections, bandhs, festivals and be open to participating in parades,” said a traffic police officer.

Some traffic police and wardens said they expected more than 1,500 applications, but there were few applicants. A senior traffic warden said, “Many may have not come forward as they are not getting anything out of it -- in terms of a salary or rewards. They have also to spend Rs 4,000 on the uniform. Some of the applicants have not even turned up for the interview. We are looking for dedicated people,” the traffic warden added.So far, 4,718 traffic police personnel are being deployed.