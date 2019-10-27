Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP tippers dump garbage in Sultanpet

Shopkeepers say they have been illegally doing this for more than a year; when questioned, tipper drivers say they have the required permission

Published: 27th October 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A stinky lane in Sultanpet where BBMP tippers regularly dump garbage | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sultanpet, famously known as a place for getting a variety of weddings cards, is now being called  ‘garbagepet’.Most of the shop owners in Sultanpet say that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanara Palike’s (BBMP) auto tippers have been illegally dumping garbage for more than a year in different bylanes. They say they are losing out customers and facing losses as people are not willing to come due to the stench.

For motorists too, it is posing a problem. Those crossing the area are left with no choice but to pass by the garbage spot as the alternative route, Cottonpet Road, is completely dug up due to the ongoing TenderSure works.

“Many people have started to call the area ‘garbagepet’ or kachragalli as the place is filled with mounds of garbage. The BBMP tippers have been dumping garbage here. If we try to stop them, they say they have the authority to dump here. In fact, they assault us if we question them,” said a shop owner.

Rajan T, a commuter, said that while he was passing by the stretch around 4 pm on Saturday,  his bike skid and he fell. “Both wet and dry waste is dumped here. Garbage is all over the road and people have no choice but to pass it. The other roads are equally bad while Cottonpet road is fully dug up,” he said.
A wedding card dealer said, “Our sales have dropped sharply as nobody wants to come here with garbage all around. The whole place is stinking and with the rains it is getting even worse. I have started to close down my store early as I cannot bare the stench.”

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D said, “Once we get the GPS-tracking devices in the tippers and compactors, we will be able to monitor them. Meanwhile, we need to look into the issue and get it fixed. Illegal dumping is not allowed.”

Taj West End fined
BBMP health officials slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Taj West End for not segregating garbage and using banned plastic items. According to BBMP officials, this is the biggest haul so far. The officials have asked citizens to register a complaint or inform the BBMP about the use of banned plastic in star hotels, restaurants and malls.

BBMP starts fixing potholes
Making the most of the sunny days, amidst the rains, the BBMP started the exercise of filling potholes to meet the November 10 deadline of city being pothole-free. The BBMP started filling potholes in Mahadevapura zone and Guttahalli Circle. Earlier in the day, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar held a meeting with contractors and officials on the set deadline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp