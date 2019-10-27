This Deepavali, Namma Metro breaks its Dasara record

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro clocked its highest ever ridership this Deepavali with 4,83,103 commuters on Friday with both the Green Line and the Purple Line crossing a ridership of 2 lakh. This beats it previous high of 4,64,649 commuters recorded on October 4.According to an official, the Purple Line recorded 2,63,327 riders on Thursday while the Green Line registered 2,19,776 riders. The previous ridership highs were 4,53,744 commuters (August 14) and 4,52,563 riders (April 5).

2 more Metro trains now have 6 cars

BMRCL has converted two more three car trains of Green Line into six car trains. These trains will be inducted into the revenue services from October 28. With this, total number of six car trains on the Green Line is four.