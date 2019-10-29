Home Cities Bengaluru

DKS’ homecoming causes holidayers to miss flights 

Many couldn’t reach the airport on time due to traffic after the rally

Published: 29th October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The chock-a-block traffic near the airport on Saturday | shriram b n

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday afternoon turned out to be a nightmare for airline staffers as well as passengers heading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).due to a traffic gridlock at Devanahalli toll plaza from 12 noon. This was due to the supporters of Congress leader DK Shivakumar who went to the airport to receive him. 

The chock-a-block near the airport ensured that some airline crew heading to the airport on duty could not reach on time, said an official of a leading airline. 

“How can we run our flights when our crew themselves were late in reaching the airport as they got stuck at the toll plaza. We were forced to start many of our flights late,” he told The New Indian Express. 
It was not just the crew, many passengers too suffered delays en route with some even missing their flights. 

“We did our best to delay some flights when passengers called and informed us about the reason for the delay. But beyond a point, we cannot inconvenience other passengers. So, we were forced to leave behind a few passengers and take off,” he added. 

The passengers who missed the flight were allowed to board succeeding flights running in the same direction without additional charge, the official added. “It was truly a terrible situation for us particularly because the volume of passengers was very high because of the Deepavali season,” he said. 

Raksha Shetty, an irate passenger, tweeted, “Who is responsible for the ruckus caused by DKS’ roadshow near the airport? So many middle-class people like me ended up missing our flight. Seriously India?” Nicholas Wala, in a tweet, said, “Horrible state of affairs at Bangalore airport, arrival of #DKS, on bail and exits blocked by fans (for a leader on bail!!!), no taxi and vehicular traffic at all, every thing jammed.”

Another tweet blamed it all on the police saying, “How can @BlrCityPolice allow such a massive procession from blr airport to Congress hq. he is a accused who is out on bail. @BSYBJP y give permission for such a procession. when blr city is know to have traffic jam problems. grow a spine @BJP4Karnataka [sic]”

DK Shivakumar
