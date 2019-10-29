Home Cities Bengaluru

Knitted with love

You could say Dina Sengupta has barely got any spare time on her hands.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : You could say Dina Sengupta has barely got any spare time on her hands. And it wouldn’t be an uncommon sight to find strands of wool or crochet hooks between her fingers either. The educator has been busy making blankets for the underprivileged children of Bengaluru and will finish making her first one in 10 days or so. Sengupta’s work is part of her volunteering efforts for the Blanket of Love initiative, which aims to ensure that children don’t get cold this winter. It was announced by city-based non-profit organisation, A Hundred Hands, last week.

“We want to encourage people to take up a craft and associate it with a good cause,” explains Mala Dhawan, a founder trustee of the organisation, which tries to bring back handmade textiles and empower artisans. The idea came from an interaction Dhawan had with some crochet enthusiasts at the annual handmade collective held by the organisation.

“A couple of people told me that their families were tired of getting crochet gifts, and they had almost stopped pursuing the craft,” she recalls, adding that the initiative, thus, has a two-fold purpose. “We want to ensure that the art of knitting and crochet doesn’t get lost. And the first thing that comes to mind when one mentions the skill is blankets,” she adds. 

Understanding that not everyone may have the time to knit an entire blanket themselves, the organisation also gives people the option of sending in 20 separate or joined granny squares (where each is made of eight rounds and eight inch squares). “Our volunteers will join these to make a blanket,” says Dhawan, who wants to start the donation drive for children in hospital wards, orphanages and on the streets by mid-December. 

The organisation had made a similar announcement some years ago and were overwhelmed by the response received. “We received squares from groups in the Gulf, USA and UK. Now that we have a small team of volunteers, we thought we could make the announcement again,” says Dhawan, adding that other individuals too have come forward to volunteer. The most surprising contribution has been that of youngsters who are showing an interest in crochet. “In an age when it’s easy to plug in to a gadget or screen, it’s nice to make something tangible with their hands,” says Dhawan. The organisation hopes to give out at least 1,000 blankets this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp