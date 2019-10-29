Making others see world through their strokes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Featuring over 80 paintings and drawings by 22 artists, “OCTOBER OASIS” as an art event and exhibition illuminates the periodic radical changes that have arisen in Indian art and culture. The exhibition focuses on providing a platform to each participating artist to showcase their work. It provides an opportunity for the audience to interact with the artists.

This exhibition has been curated by Canvas Stories and Unlock Imagination. Several artists even today struggle to reach their stories on canvas to galleries, exhibitions, art audiences and eventually informed art buyers in India and abroad.

Shyla Kowdle through Canvas Stories and her first person international experiences in various countries is confident of bridging this gap. Canvas Stories wishes to foster a unique ecosystem and be the launch pad to several artists by identifying them and harnessing their art potentials.

The event is being held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Roat till October 31.