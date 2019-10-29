Home Cities Bengaluru

Mason blackmails, tries to rape woman

A mason allegedly tried to rape a 34-year-old woman in whose house he was carrying out renovation work.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mason allegedly tried to rape a 34-year-old woman in whose house he was carrying out renovation work. The accused, Muniraju (50), also secretly filmed her while she was bathing and blackmailed her for money, saying that he would upload her pictures and videos on social media.

The Channammanakere Acchukattu police arrested Muniraju and sent him to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. According to the complaint filed by Divya (name changed), a resident of Banashankari, Muniraju was working as a mason in her house. Soon he started seeking sexual favours from her and even tried to rape her when her husband was away. 

Divya reportedly did not inform her husband about the incident. Muniraju secretly filmed her bathing and changing clothes and started blackmailing her for money. When Divya refused to pay him, he threatened to upload her photos on social media, she said. 

Divya then informed her husband, a businessman. But when the husband confronted Muniraju, the latter threatened to kill their children if they did not pay up. 

On October 24, Divya was on her way to a temple when Muniraju followed her and tried to snatch her gold chain. Passersby caught Muniraju and handed him over to the police. Divya also alleged that Muniraju’s wife and son tried to assault her. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp