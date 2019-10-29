Mason blackmails, tries to rape woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mason allegedly tried to rape a 34-year-old woman in whose house he was carrying out renovation work. The accused, Muniraju (50), also secretly filmed her while she was bathing and blackmailed her for money, saying that he would upload her pictures and videos on social media.

The Channammanakere Acchukattu police arrested Muniraju and sent him to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. According to the complaint filed by Divya (name changed), a resident of Banashankari, Muniraju was working as a mason in her house. Soon he started seeking sexual favours from her and even tried to rape her when her husband was away.

Divya reportedly did not inform her husband about the incident. Muniraju secretly filmed her bathing and changing clothes and started blackmailing her for money. When Divya refused to pay him, he threatened to upload her photos on social media, she said.

Divya then informed her husband, a businessman. But when the husband confronted Muniraju, the latter threatened to kill their children if they did not pay up.

On October 24, Divya was on her way to a temple when Muniraju followed her and tried to snatch her gold chain. Passersby caught Muniraju and handed him over to the police. Divya also alleged that Muniraju’s wife and son tried to assault her.