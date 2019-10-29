Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan, prime accused in the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, has revealed before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) that he paid crores of rupees to Madrasas and trusts.

In his voluantary statement to the ED, Khan has disclosed that he had sponsored a building worth crores for a reputed Madrasa/Masjid in the city and bought a piece of land for a mufti in Uttar Pradesh.

This was after the ED Special Public Prosecutor filed objections before the city court in response to the anticipatory bail petition filed by Moulana Mufti Shuaibullaha Khan, the mufti in the UP masjid. Claiming that he never promoted any one to invest in IMA and had no kind of business with the prime accused, the mufti moved the court for advance bail after the summons were issued by the ED.

The ED has stated that Mansoor disclosed that he was acquainted with the mufti and he had sponsored Rs 21.5 crore for the construction of a building through his entity I Monetary Advisory Charitable Society.

Mansoor also stated that he bought immovable property of 2,600 sqft worth Rs 2.5 crore in the name of the mufti at Deoband, Sharahapur, UP. Out of Rs 2.5 crore, Rs 60 lakh were transferred from the account of I Monetary Advisory Charitable Society held with a bank at Wilson Garden in the city, to the account of one Mufti Fahimuddin and the remaining was given in cash.

Mansoor further stated that he provided Islamic books worth Rs 1.76 crore to the mufti. He also said he paid Rs 50 lakh to the mufti through the account of one Maktaba Masiullumaith, Deoband, Sharahapur in UP. Mansoor also purchased a Bolero in his name and 20 two-wheelers which are presently being used by the Madrasa. He also gave a hand loan of Rs 50 lakh in 2018.

After hearing the Special Public Prosecutor and counsel of the accused, Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar said it is clear that the mufti received Rs 26.76 crore from Mansoor. “The ED has to investigate. There is prima facie case against the accused under Section 4 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Therefore, the ED has to investigate by securing the presence of the mufti,” the judge said while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea recently.