Rock the role   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come November 16 and 17 and you might be able to catch all your favourite superheroes, TV show characters, book protagonists or pop culture figures right here in Bengaluru. And according to Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, this year’s show will be the biggest in the city yet. “We have so many fan experience zones, an amazing line-up of guests and panels on the main stage. Plus the biggest show floor ever with the best of comics, merch, toys and more,” says Varma enthusiastically.

Known to bring in renowned names from the world of art and entertainment, the event will be headlined by various international artists, including UK comic artist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, Sydney-based cosplayer AmenoKitarou (also known as AK Wirru) and American illustrator Adam Ellis.

Four-city based artists – Alicia Souza, Rahil Mohsin, Gaurav Basu and Sailesh Gopalan – are also a part of the lineup. Other names include Abhijeet Kini, Bhaghya Babu, Vivek Goel and Rakesh Khanna. Besides artists, mentalist Narpath Raman, comedians Sanjay Manaktala and Sundeep Rao, and music band The Void will also perform.

And since gaming is also an integral part of pop culture celebration, the edition also has an experiential zone for visitors. “The Lenovo Legion experience will include daily tournaments for popular games such as FIFA, Tekken, CSGO and Call of Duty,” explains Varma. Visitors can also check out experience zones by Sony Pix, AXN Red Live, Disney and Marvel, Warner Bros India and more.

Comic Con held its first event in Bengaluru in 2012, giving pop culture enthusiasts of the city, who according to Varma are ‘always so engaged and certainly geeky’, a chance to flaunt their love for their favourite fandoms or fictional worlds. And since comic con is incomplete without cosplaying, one can be sure to spot a fun mix of characters this year too. “I think movie-based and gaming-based cosplay will trend this year,” says Varma.

Visitors at this year’s edition will also get to take home a special something: An Archie comic, where Archie and the gang visit Comic Con India. According to Varma, “Archie comics are arguably one of the most popular comic book series in India and when we had a chance to collaborate and immortalise Comic Con India into an Archie comic story, we just lapped up the opportunity.”