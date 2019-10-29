Home Cities Bengaluru

Vasundhara Das to hold music workshop in Bengaluru on November 3

The seminar does not require participants to have any prior musical experience.

Vasundhara Das

Vasundhara Das with Jean Claude and Oliver

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to explore the interconnectedness between rhythm and movement, Drumjam VMC India Playshop will be hosting a one-day hands-on workshop at Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts (ACMA), Bengaluru, that will be led by acclaimed musician Vasundhara Das.  

“While I am trained in Hindustani classical music, I also run Drumjam, a company that specialises in Western music, along with my partner Roberto Narain. We use the medium of music and rhythm for corporate training, team building and community building,” says the singer, who has also dabbled in acting in movies.

The seminar does not require participants to have any prior musical experience. The purpose of the ‘Introduction to Drum Circle Facilitation’ workshop is designed to deliver enough information and experience so that participants can successfully facilitate a Drum Circle using basic techniques. It is a way to bring communities together, irrespective of age or background. 

One can use a Drum Circle to celebrate an accomplishment, reflect on a theme, reinforce a concept, and much more. It is a tool for creating connections within a group by building a sense of community and common purpose, and for the individuals within the group by connecting them with their unique gifts, both musical and non-musical. The seminar will include elements of rhythm, voice and body musicality along with some basic elements of movement. 

The workshop will be held on November 3 from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm.

