Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP fills potholes in a rush, does shoddy job

Citizens say civic body completes task just to meet Nov 10 deadline

Published: 30th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

A pothole fixed with only jelly stones. Many two-wheeler riders have skid here because of the unscientific work

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week ago, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had announced that the city will be pothole free by November 10. But, according to citizens, to reach that deadline, the civic body has been carrying out “shoddy work” in the name of filling potholes.

The BBMP started filling potholes
with wet mix, but left these
without asphalting

A number of citizens said the BBMP has been fixing potholes just to meet the deadline, and within a week, these will be back in their original state.A Haralur resident said potholes on the stretch of road to Vibgyor School were filled with jelly stones, but were left without tarring.

“The stretch of Vibgyor School road is in a pathetic state. I happened to see one pothole that was left unattended for a long time. Yesterday, I saw that the pothole was filled with jelly stones. This is even more dangerous for the commuters. Is this how the BBMP is filling potholes to show us that they have filled these by November 1?” the resident asked.

Rakshit, a resident of Gear School Road, said the potholes were laid with wet mix which is just a waste of money and risk to two-wheeler riders. “Fixing potholes or roads with wet mix is a serious waste of money and a risk to bikers. It will start coming out in no time and the part of the road will get even worse. BBMP should fix them permanently and not keep us suffering like this,” he said.

Vidya S, a resident of Hagadur, said, “The potholes are just being filled with some wet mix for the heck of it to meet the deadline.”A number of citizens from Kodigehalli Main Road, Hadosiddapura, RT Nagar, Hosa Road and Vidyaranyapura also had the same thing to say about roads in their areas.

In clarification, BBMP commisioner B H Anil Kumar said, “There is a procedure of fixing the potholes. If potholes are really deep, we need to fix it with wet mix macadan, leave it for a few days and then lay bitumen on it. Many people are not able to understand the procedure.”

EXPERT OPINION
N Sreehari, a traffic expert, said the current work by the BBMP is nothing more than a temporary fix. “The BBMP is just doing the task manually instead of using proper machines. They must make a hole greater in diameter than the pothole. Then they must use a tack coat in between. This acts as a bonding agent between the old surface and the new surface. Then they mix the cold segregate and fine aggregate and further heat the mixture to 140 degrees. The mixture needs to be placed inside in two layers. And finally, the edge of the cracks need to be covered with seal coat which will cover the cracks so that water does not enter. They have to put stone dust so that dust does not get into the tyres of vehicles.”

Mayor writes to MLAs, corporators
Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Tuesday sent a letter to the MLAs and corporators of all the 198 wards stating that the city should become pothole free. He said, “Due to heavy rains and bad roads, more potholes are coming up and proving to be a threat to the motorists. All the potholes should be fixed and even the citizens who find potholes should inform the engineers and local corporators and have the potholes fixed. By teaming up, we can have a pothole-free city.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp