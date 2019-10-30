Home Cities Bengaluru

Dance recital to tell the story of Romani poet Papusza

Experience the untold life story of the famous Romani poet ‘Papusza’ depicting both courage and tragedy, through contemporary Belly Dance.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Experience the untold life story of the famous Romani poet ‘Papusza’ depicting both courage and tragedy, through contemporary Belly Dance.

Presented by Nrityakosh, with support of crowdfund, the performance highlights her relentless spirit and quest for freedom to express her in a society that deemed literacy unsuitable for women. Papusza was a Gypsy poet who wrote in the language of the Roma. She came from the Polska Roma ethnic group, the Polish lowland Roma.

Born in Lublin on August 17, 1908 or the 10th of May 1910, she died on the 8th of February 1987 in Inowrocław. After the publishing of her 1951 collection The Songs of Papusza, she became famous.
She was one of the few Roma women who learned to read and write by herself. She never went to school.
Nrityakosh is a performance house and a school of Egyptian Oriental and Tribal Fusion Belly Dance.

Since its establishment in 2017, Nrityakosh has curated and produced shows which are socially, culturally and politically relevant, marrying elements from storytelling and oriental dance vocabulary.
The event will be helt at Ranga Mandira on November 7 from 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

