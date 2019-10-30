Sportspersons from MEG bring 5 medals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five sportspersons of the Madras Engineer Group won laurels for the country at the 7th military world games held at Wuhan, China, from October 18 to 27.

Subedar Anandan G won gold in 100 metres, 200 metres and 400 metre para-athletics events. Havildar Deepak bagged a silver in light flyweight boxing, and Naib Subedar N Sriram Balaji won bronze in Tennis (singles).

Naib Subedar Ramanand Sharma secured the 12th position in one-metre diving and 10th position in three-metre diving. Naib Subedar T Santosh bagged the 7th position in 400-metre hurdles.

In the Asian Rowing Championship held at Korea from October 22-27, rower Havildar Jagan S and para-rower Havildar Narayana won the gold medal in Light Weight Coxless Four event and bronze in mixed 4+ event, respectively.