Student says NEET coaching centre duped her of Rs 60,000

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Atlanta Bengaluru NEET Academy, alleging that the centre did not conduct classes even after she paid the fee for the course. She alleged that the management had also shifted the classes to the Bengaluru rural area without informing. When she asked for a refund, she alleged that the management threatened her. However, according to the centre, the complainant is the only one facing problems with the new location. Mahadevpura police have taken up the case.

According to complaint filed by Shoba B Kurabeta, a resident of Dasappa Layout in Ramamurthynagar, she had got admission at the centre in Pai Layout, but the management and directors - Mahesh, Hanna Samson and Praveen — have cheated her of Rs 60,000.

Shoba told police that she paid Rs 60,000 after getting admission on June 8. She says the owner of the centre, Mahesh, had promised to conduct the classes in Pai Layout, but without prior notice, they shifted classes to Avalahalli. She further alleged that for the last two months, Physics and Chemistry classes are not being conducted regularly, and when she asked Mahesh about this, he apparently abused her. When she asked for a refund, the management refused and threatened her.

Hanna Samson, MD, told The New India Express, “The allegations are incorrect. There are 44 students at the coaching centre, but only this student has issues. I agree that we shifted the centre, but only after informing students individually.”

Hanna added, “This particular student has been asking for a refund from the third day after classes began, citing inability to follow English spoken in the class.”

On classes not being conducted properly, she said one of the faculty members’ father passed away, so he was on leave. “The girl’s brother claims to be a member of a political party, and demanded a refund of Rs 60,000. We agreed to pay Rs 15,000, as we have already spent money on her,” she said, adding, “They even wrote bad reviews on social media, and now have gone to the police too.” Police said, “We called both parties to sort out the issue, but the girl wants a refund.”