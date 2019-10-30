Home Cities Bengaluru

WATCH | Students in Bengaluru theatre harassed for not standing during national anthem

A senior police officer said actors Arun Gowda and his female friend had also gone to watch the Tamil movie Asuran.

Published: 30th October 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

The incident took place last Wednesday and the video of verbal duel between the students and others went viral on Tuesday.

The incident took place last Wednesday and the video of verbal duel between the students and others went viral on Tuesday. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of students was forced to leave a cinema hall by other audience members at Orion Mall in Subramanyanagar police station limits because they did not stand up for the National Anthem.

The incident took place last Wednesday and the video of verbal duel between the students and others went viral on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said actors Arun Gowda and his female friend had also gone to watch the Tamil movie Asuran.

In the video, it can be seen that four boys and three girls sat in their seats while others were arguing with them for not standing up during the national anthem.

About 20 members of the audience forced the students to leave the cinema hall and one of the girl students recorded the crowd shouting at them when they were leaving.

“The video went viral on news channels and we came to know about the incident. But so far, no one came to file a case,” a police officer said.

Arun Gowda said, “The students did not stand up when the crowd asked them to. They said that this was not mandatory. Then one from the crowd said if army personnel can stand the whole day for us why can’t you stand for a minute? This led to an argument and the crowd started shouting shame shame and forced them to leave the hall.” The video was uploaded on social media and later deleted as the students’ identities were seen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru theatre Bengaluru theatre national anthem
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp