Home Cities Bengaluru

Three die as bus rams scooter

Three men were killed when a speeding bus rammed into their scooter on Hosur Road near Attibele on Monday night.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men were killed when a speeding bus rammed into their scooter on Hosur Road near Attibele on Monday night. The police arrested the bus driver for reckless driving.The deceased are Shankar Udan (27), Ajay (28) and Jayaprakash (30), all from Assam. They were staying in a rented house in Attibele and worked at a private factory in Bommasandra Industrial Area.

A police officer said the trio were going to their house at 12am after having dinner when the speeding private bus heading to Chennai rammed into their scooter. Udan, who was riding the scooter was thrown in the air, while Ajay and Jayaprakash were crushed between the road median and bus. Udan succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Tuesday. Bus driver Shankar told police the scooter came to the main road suddenly from the service road and he did not notice the vehicle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp