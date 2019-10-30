Three die as bus rams scooter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men were killed when a speeding bus rammed into their scooter on Hosur Road near Attibele on Monday night. The police arrested the bus driver for reckless driving.The deceased are Shankar Udan (27), Ajay (28) and Jayaprakash (30), all from Assam. They were staying in a rented house in Attibele and worked at a private factory in Bommasandra Industrial Area.

A police officer said the trio were going to their house at 12am after having dinner when the speeding private bus heading to Chennai rammed into their scooter. Udan, who was riding the scooter was thrown in the air, while Ajay and Jayaprakash were crushed between the road median and bus. Udan succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Tuesday. Bus driver Shankar told police the scooter came to the main road suddenly from the service road and he did not notice the vehicle.