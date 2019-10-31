27 of 30 waterlogged roads cleared

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Of the 30 roads waterlogged in the monsoon rains across the city, 27 have been cleared, according to data available with the Corporation. In the Adyar zone, four roads were water-logged including Tharamani 100 feet road and Velachery main road. In the Perungudi zone, ECR main road and Ram Nagar North in the Madipakkam area and seven roads in the Shollinganallur zone along with other roads in the city including GST road were waterlogged.