Bus with 36 on board topples, 1 hurt

Police said the bus left Puttur on Tuesday night and was coming to Bengaluru via Mysuru on Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 35 passengers had a narrow escape while a woman sustained fractures, when a Bengaluru-bound KSRTC bus from Puttur toppled near Solur in Ramanagara district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said the bus left Puttur on Tuesday night and was coming to Bengaluru via Mysuru on Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway. It toppled while passing Solur after the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the road median. As the news spread, several villagers and other commuters rushed to the rescue of passengers.

“While all the 35 passengers and the driver escaped unhurt, a woman passenger sustained fracture in her leg and was rushed to Nelamangala government hospital,” the Kudur police, who have registered a case, said.

