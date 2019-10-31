Can’t accept tall claims on unauthorised illegal structures: High Court 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the state government has failed to implement the Supreme Court’s directives to demolish all unauthorised religious structures in public places, the Karnataka HC on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit in three weeks setting out a time-bound programme.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued the direction after noticing the ‘tall claim’ made by the state government in its statement submitted to the court based on the data of unauthorised religious structures collected by the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) concerned. It said it can’t accept such tall claims.

In the affidavit, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner made ‘tall claim’ that there was not even a single unauthorised religious structure after September 21, 2009. (Actual date is September 29, 2009)

Pointing out the false date, the court said that the government is unaware of what has to be done after the SC orders. So, the Chief Secretary should also tell the reasons why the wrong date was mentioned, the court ordered.

Going by the list submitted by the state, the court said it is clear that the number of constructions identified post September 29, 2009 are 1,240. It is claimed that 994 of them are demolished. It said the BBMP Commissioner should file a fresh report.

HC directs survey of govt hostels

Taking serious note of the electrocution of students at a government run hostel at Bannikatti in Koppal, the Karnataka HC on Wednesday directed the state to conduct a survey of government hostels. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued this direction after hearing the suo motu PIL registered by the court based on a letter written by the All Indian Lawyers Union.

‘Hike compensation’

The court also asked the state government to consider increasing the compensation amount to be given to the parents of the deceased students. The compensation as of now is Rs 5 lakh. The court directed the state to place on record the documents regarding shifting of the hostel where five students were electrocuted. The hearing was adjourned to December 5.