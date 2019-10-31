Home Cities Bengaluru

Cardiac tamponade: a fatal condition that most of us don’t know about

This thin, double-walled sac around the heart is called pericardium.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By  Dr Mohan Kumar H N 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the lifestyle these days has thrown enough light on the concerns related to heart like cardiac arrest, heart failure, heart attack, etc, there still remains one very serious medical condition that is not a result of lifestyle choices really, but is something grave enough to be known about. The condition being referred to here is called cardiac tamponade. To put it simply, it is the compression of the heart due to a fluid being collected in the sac that surrounds the heart. This thin, double-walled sac around the heart is called pericardium.

How it occurs
There is a sac that encloses the heart and the heart muscle. When the space between that sac (pericardium) gets filled with blood or fluids, it results in cardiac tamponade. The filling with the fluid creates a lot of pressure on the heart and the pressure in turn, does not allow the ventricles of the heart to expand completely and hence does not let the heart function properly. The cavity around the heart can fill with bodily fluids or blood enough to compress the heart. As the fluid presses on the heart, it becomes more and more difficult for the blood to enter the heart. Naturally, the amount of blood reaching the heart reduces. As a result, less oxygen-rich blood gets pumped to the rest of the body or the heart is unable to pump blood adequately to the rest of the body which can eventually result in organ failure, shock, and cardiac arrest or can even be fatal.

Symptoms

  • Restlessness and anxiety
  • Low blood pressure
  • Weakness
  • Chest pain radiating to your neck, shoulders, or back
  • Difficulty in breathing or taking deep breaths
  • Fast breathing
  • Discomfort that is relieved by sitting or leaning forward
  • Dizziness and loss of consciousness Once you observe any of the symptoms, you should seek medical help at the earliest. The diagnosis of cardiac tamponade usually consists of three signs that a doctor recognises, which are also called as Beck’s triad. These signs include:
  • Low blood pressure and weak pulse as the volume of the blood being pumped by the heart gets reduced.
  • Extended neck veins due to the difficulty they experience in returning blood to the heart.
  • A rapid heartbeat along with muffled heart sounds because of the increasing layer of fluid inside the pericardium.

Some other diagnostic tests like an echocardiogram, a thoracic CT scan, a magnetic resonance imaging are also done after the above observations to confirm a cardiac tamponade. However, once diagnosed, cardiac tamponade needs hospital immediate hospitalisation and emergency invasive treatment to relieve pressure on the heart before treating the underlying condition. The patient needs to be stabilised too before the procedures are undertaken.
-The author is consultant - interventional cardiologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp