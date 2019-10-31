Home Cities Bengaluru

In high spirits

Mountaineering gives businessman Gaurav Vohra a much-needed break from work, while also giving him confidence to face challenges in day-to-day life

Published: 31st October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By  Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gaurav Vohra didn’t know a thing about mountaineering till the age of 30, that is, until his wife gifted him the book Into Thin Air by Jon Krakauer. “Like many others, I too was inspired by the book,” says the co-founder and CEO of Jigsaw Academy, an online analytics and big data training provider.

An intense interest led him to join the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali, where he became an A-grade mountaineer. Over the last 10 years, he has covered many expeditions to several peaks like Kilimanjaro, Kun peak and Island Peak, and has climbed up to 6,200 meters. “Though it was a late realisation, I figured that I needed to get my mind off from all the work pressure. I always think about work even when I switch off my phone or go on vacation. I wanted to take a break where I could stop thinking about work,” explains the 40-year-old, who found that mountaineering helps him do just that. “First you are in a remote corner, no one can bother you. And these mountaineering expeditions need two-four weeks, since you have to adjust to the altitudes,” he adds.

The mountaineer says preparation for hiking is a continuous process, which includes climbing the steps of his 12-storyed building with a 50kg weight on his shoulder, 20 times a day. “I plan trips according to the climate conditions of the destination. For example I avoid Nepal during monsoons. And a week before my expedition, I start assigning people to different responsibilities at office. My wife and business partner support me by keeping things on track at home and office,” he shared. 

Though a passion, mountaineering also helped Vohra learn valuable entrepreneurship lessons, the foremost being confidence. “While climbing a mountain, you come across many moments you want to give up. But this experience gave me the confidence that no matter how bad a situation is, it will get become better. At work, there will be moments where you don’t have an answer. And in those moments, mountaineering helps me realise that I have seen the worst, so this too shall pass.”

Now, Vohra’s yearly plans include at least one expedition. In March 2019, he climbed the Island Peak in Nepal and his next aim is to climb Nun Peak in the Himalayan ranges, which is 7,000 metres, by the beginning of next year. When asked if he has any plans to climb Everest, which is a dream destination for mountaineers, Vohra gives a different answer. “No man. Everest is too crowded. It’s like Bengaluru traffic jam at a mountain peak,” he says with a laugh. “I go to mountains to avoid crowd. I’m not going there, ever.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp