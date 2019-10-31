Woman found murdered in her house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old woman was murdered by miscreants in her house in Nelamangala on Wednesday morning. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The deceased is Sharadamma, wife of Shivabasavaiah, an ex-serviceman, who is currently working for a private security agency.

Police said that Shivabasavaiah, who lives with his family in Kaveri Layout in Nelamangala, had gone for work in the morning. Around 11 am that day, Sharadamma’s daughter, who lives in Bengaluru, came to visit. On ringing the doorbell nobody answered. So she tried calling her. When Sharadamma did not respond to her phone calls either, she called the neighbours who got into the house through the backdoor, which was open.

“They strangled Sharadamma using a cable and escaped through the back door. We suspect that someone who knew the family murdered her,” Nelamangala police said.