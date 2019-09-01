Armed gangsters attack two men, rob Rs 6 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of armed men robbed two employees of a cold drink company in Peenya and escaped with Rs 6 lakh. This is the second incident reported in the same police station within 24 hours. The victims have been identified as Umesh, (28), and his colleague Narasimha, (32), residents of GG Halli.

A senior police officer from Peenya police station said that the incident took place at around 11.30pm on Friday. The duo were on their way to meet the owner of their company to hand over cash given to them by agents at Suvarna Nagar in Doddabidarakallu. While taking a turn, two armed men attacked them with an iron rod and they fell off the bike. The gang snatched the cash that was covered in a box and fled the scene. Passersby took the injured duo to a private hospital.

The police found no CCTV cameras in the locality. The gang was hiding at a construction site before attacking the duo. “Efforts are on to nab the accused and we are verifying phone call records.