Commissioner, corporators differ on building bylaws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council passed a resolution that there should be no provision for hoardings in the city in the new building bylaws, new commissioner B H Anil Kumar thinks otherwise.

“My stand is that hoardings are needed from the revenue point of view. We will have to convince the corporators as revenue is needed. The new building bylaws will have a mix of the best practices so far, including zonal regulations, government rules and BBMPs bylaws,” the commissioner said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BBMP council meeting on Saturday, Kumar said a committee has been formed to assess the 500-odd objections raised by people to finalise the draft and added that a final report will be ready in 15 days.