Home Cities Bengaluru

Jewel store robbery: One more in police net

With this, eight have been arrested in Samrat Jewels case

Published: 01st September 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vyalikaval police on Friday arrested one more accused in the Samrat Jewels robbery case. With this, eight members of the gang have been arrested so far. The gang attempted to rob the jewellery store at Palace Guttahalli in Vyalikaval on August 21. Three men who posed as customers opened fire, but were outdone by the couple at the store.

The accused has been identified as Shankar, (39). He is a resident of Chickpet and owns gold jewellery polishing shop. A senior police officer said that Shankar was facing a financial crisis in his business. He contacted two of the gang members, Balaji Gayakwad and Prahallad Kailash Chowdary, who are allegedly Shankar’s relatives.

During interrogation, Chowdary, the kingpin of the crime and six of his associates revealed that Shankar shared details of Samrat Jewels and its owners’ movements to hatch the plot. He even showed the location of the jewellery shop to the robbers and asked them to go to house after the theft. The police who verified the call records of the accused found that Shankar was in constant touch with the gang members for the past few days. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Four of the accused were arrested within three days after the robbery attempt. The kingpin, Chowdhary, was held in Pune two days later, based on information given by the four of the accused. The gang stole two bikes in KR Puram and Vyalikaval to escape the crime scene.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
robbery arrest crime
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp