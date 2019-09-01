Home Cities Bengaluru

Not enough beds in Bengaluru hospitals to treat infants

In a year, 10,500 babies are brought to hospitals, but just 150 get neonatal beds

Published: 01st September 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Chetana Belagere & Varsha Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ratan and Rita were the happiest couple when Rita gave birth. But their happiness soured just one day later when their precious baby started having convulsions. Holding the baby in their arms, the couple rushed from one government hospital in the city to another, in search of a bed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) unit. Finally, they had to approach a private hospital in Yelahanka.

Every year, nearly 10,500 babies are brought to the city’s hospitals in the hope of getting neonatal care. Unfortunately, with only about 150 neonatal ICU (NICU) beds on offer in the city hospitals, approximately 8,000 babies are sent back without treatment, and some even die due to wait for bed, ventilator, or at times, simply for an ambulance.

Take the case of Pramila B, a 20-year-old mother and her pourakarmika husband who went through a horrific experience as well. After rushing their one-month-old baby to the Vani Vilas hospital, for cough and vomiting, the doctors told them that the baby had to be observed for allergy-related issues. The next day, the baby developed severe complications and was rushed to the NICU after a 12-hour wait.

In Bengaluru, there are four hospitals which have tertiary care with NICU available and three others have level-2 treatments available known as SNCU. However, according to the medical experts, there are only about 150 beds available in the entire city for a patient inflow of more than 300 every day. Statistics from the State Department of health and Family Welfare available with The New Sunday Express showed that in the last one year (2018-19), 64,828 babies have been admitted to the State Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) and NICUs of which 49,673 babies have survived.

While many of them are turned away, there are also days when the hospital staff is forced to make them share beds in the Intensive Care Units. Speaking to The New Sunday Express,

Dr Geetha Shivamurthy, the Medical superintendent of Vani Vilas Hospital, which receives the highest number of patients, said, “We get some of the most complicated cases referred to us, both for delivery and for special neonatal care. Sharing beds is the last resort for many patients and we try our best not to turn them away.”

However, the unit has only 48 beds and gets approached by at least 15 to 20 patients per day. The hospital itself delivers about 1,800 babies a month, 30 per cent of which, according to the doctors there, would require intensive care because of foetal distress syndrome, premature deliveries, malnourished mothers, teenage deliveries and other complicated cases.

In July itself, according to statistics available with TNIE, it has handled 500 neonatal babies with 49 deaths.

The corridor leading to the NICU in all these hospitals swarms with worried mothers waiting anxiously to hear about their babies.

“My one-month-old baby was coughing very bad and also vomiting milk, I got worried and rushed to the hospital. Her condition was normal according to doctors. Next morning, they admitted the baby and told me by noon that my baby might not survive,” a woman from Nelamangala cried.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
infants Bengaluru Hospitals
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp