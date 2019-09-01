Home Cities Bengaluru

Separate SPV for suburban rail may be shelved

The Bangalore Integrated Infrastructure Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise (Bi-RIDE) is yet to be registered.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:12 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its efforts to speed up implementation of the Rs 16,000-crore Suburban Rail Project for the city, the Railway Ministry is keen on shelving the separate Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that is in the process of being created exclusively for it.

The Bangalore Integrated Infrastructure Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise (Bi-RIDE) is yet to be registered. The need to adopt this crucial step was taken during a meeting held last week in New Delhi with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (the joint venture to carry out rail infrastructure projects in the state) Managing Director Amit Garg, officials of the Railway Board and senior railway officials of the South Western Railway.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Angadi said, “We already have a set-up like the K-RIDE in which both the state and Centre are partners for railway projects. Creating more organisations to implement the same project is redundant. It will only result in further delays.”

The separate SPV idea was strongly pushed for by late Union Minister Ananth Kumar who felt a separate body only for the suburban rail was crucial to make it a success. Top railway officials confirmed that the proposal to scrap the Bi-RIDE is seriously being contemplated.

Expressing a note of caution, a senior railway official said, “We cannot say it is scrapped completely.  But there is very strong likelihood that it will be shelved and K-RIDE will take up the project.”
A railway source also questioned the feasibility of mobilising funds for the project in the present form of K-RIDE. “Under the conditions of Bi-RIDE, the project will be funded 20% by the state and 20% by the Centre while the remaining 60% can be mobilied through loans. If a private party wants to offer funding, they can go ahead and do so as it is a SPV. But K-RIDE is completely government-owned and it needs to be reworked to permit this kind of funding structure,” he said.

