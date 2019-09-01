Smoker on flight from Bagdogra gets arrested at KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who was found smoking inside the toilet of an Air Asia India flight heading from Bagdogra to Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon was arrested by airport police as soon as the flight reached Kempegowda International Airport. A case has been booked against him for endangering public safety.

The incident took place on flight I5 2393, which departed from Bagdogra at 1.33 pm and landed at the city at 4.11 pm.

According to airport police, Santhosh Kumar, a native of Tamil Nadu has been booked under Section 336 of IPC. “He has indulged in an act that endangers public life and safety of others. It was important that he be booked in order that it serves as a warning to others,” a top cop said.

A source said that security lapses need to be inquired into. “How was an individual allowed to carry a lighter on board the hand luggage on a flight? There are many combustible substances inside a flight. You never know what could happen on board. A proper investigation needs to be conducted.”

Confirming the incident, the Chief of Air Safety, Air Asia India, said, “Upon arrival, the passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force for interrogation and an FIR has been filed against him.”