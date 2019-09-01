Home Cities Bengaluru

Smoker on flight from Bagdogra gets arrested at KIA

The incident took place on flight I5 2393, which departed from Bagdogra at 1.33 pm and landed at the city at 4.11 pm.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who was found smoking inside the toilet of an Air Asia India flight heading from Bagdogra to Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon was arrested by airport police as soon as the flight reached Kempegowda International Airport. A case has been booked against him for endangering public safety.
The incident took place on flight I5 2393, which departed from Bagdogra at 1.33 pm and landed at the city at 4.11 pm.

According to airport police, Santhosh Kumar, a native of Tamil Nadu has been booked under Section 336 of IPC. “He has indulged in an act that endangers public life and safety of others. It was important that he be booked in order that it serves as a warning to others,” a top cop said.

A source said that security lapses need to be inquired into. “How was an individual allowed to carry a lighter on board the hand luggage on a flight? There are many combustible substances inside a flight. You never know what could happen on board. A proper investigation needs to be conducted.”

Confirming the incident, the Chief of Air Safety, Air Asia India, said, “Upon arrival, the passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force for interrogation and an FIR has been filed against him.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp