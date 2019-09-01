Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic on new Dy CM’s mind, 10k electric buses may hit Bengaluru streets

Deputy Chief Minister and ITBT Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, who held a meeting with experts on Saturday, said that the proposal will be taken to CM BS Yediyurappa.

Karnataka deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suggestions to ease traffic congestion and implementing eco-friendly measures in mobility were the topic of discussion when new Deputy Chief Minister and ITBT Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan held a meeting with experts on Saturday. The introduction of 10,000 electric buses was also suggested.

Ashwathnarayan told reporters after the meeting that quickening the suburban rail project, increasing frequency of Metro trains, extension of Metro lines and development of the peripheral ring road were also discussed as ways to ease traffic congestion in the city. “There is a need to focus on land acquisition, which must be discussed,” he said.

Regarding elevated corridors, the minister said that though the project was shelved during the previous coalition government’s term, it will now be discussed seriously and taken forward. The minister also said there is a lack of coordination between various stakeholders, including the BBMP, BDA, BWSSB and other civic agencies, which will now be sorted.

He also said that the proposal will be taken to CM BS Yediyurappa.

