Wet waste segregation deadline extended

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said work orders were issued for some wards so far. The rest of the wards were yet to be covered, thus there has been a delay.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The deadline set by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and National Green Tribunal (NGT) solid waste management committee to collect only wet waste from September 1 and not send the waste to landfills, is not going to be adhered to.

Reason being, garbage tenders are not yet finalised and work orders for all wards have not yet been issued. Due to the delay in sanctioning of the BBMP budget by the state government, the BBMP said they are not yet prepared. The council on Saturday (August 31) was to take a decision on it. But the matter was not even mentioned in the agenda by the corporators.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the tenders were before the health committee head, who is at present on leave. So there has been a delay. Once the officer returns, the tenders will be finalised and work orders issued. Hence, it will not be possible to start from September 1, instead, it will begin from October 1 or 2. He added that the earlier commissioner Manjunatha Prasad had set September 1, with the anticipation that the BBMP would obtain cabinet approval and other procedures would fall in place subsequently. However, there were unexpected delays.

TAGS
Wet waste garbage disposal BBMP waste management
