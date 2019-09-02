A platform for the special ones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Platforms dedicated towards a certain cause have always been welcomed in the city. On August 31, Orion Avenue in association with Kalpavriksha organised Varata, a talent hunt dedicated to the specially-abled in order to showcase their skills to the public. The event was inaugurated by EV Paul, General Secretary of Kerala Samajam Charitable Trust, Aditi Rai, Actress and Syed Sallauddin Pasha, Pioneer of classical dance on wheelchair for the differently-abled and national award winner.

The show witnessed a fine set of performances. From melodic vocals and groovy dance moves to well-curated ramp walks and rhythmic instrumental, the specially-abled participants delivered performances with extreme enthusiasm. The show turned out to be a massive crowd puller and was well received by the audience.

Shashie Kumar, COO - Retail, Orion Group, stated that the group was honoured and elated to have had the opportunity to host the event.

Believing that the event has immense potential for a positive social impact, he added, “The event was conceived to portray the specially-abled as capable and talented individuals. Judging by the response from the audience, it was an overwhelming success in fulfilling that goal. It was indeed a joy to see these amazing performers receive the adulation and respect that they rightly deserve.”