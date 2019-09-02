City as the muse

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s literati and bibliophiles gathered together at the Women Writers’ Fest on Saturday to talk about, discuss and introspect on a range of issues, including journalism, civic activism, environmental writing, feminist narratives in fiction and non-fiction, how to get published and more. Themed around ‘Bengaluru, the city, the writers, the readers and the performers’, the fest also saw ample discussion on the changing culture of the city, the relationship it has to its tree cover and how it invariably leaves an indelible mark on the works of many writers.

Considering Bengaluru’s moniker as Garden City, it was only apt that the fest kicked off with a session titled ‘How Green Was Our City’, where the speakers threw light on the pressing issues of climate change and the need for nature and development to co-exist in Bengaluru. “It’s ridiculous that we are thinking of chopping trees for the elevated corridor but at the same time we install 150 air purifiers across the city, including one at Cubbon Park. It really shows us where we stand today,” said Harini Nagendra, who recently released her book Cities and Canopies: Trees in Indian Cities.

For Kiran Manral, co-curator and ideas editor, SheThePeople.tv, who organised the fest at Fandom, Gilly’s Redefined, the highlight of the fest was exactly this zeal with which citizens wanted to be vocal about how the city is being ‘de-greened’. “We don’t talk enough about how the city is changing. And to have the women living here talk about it gives it a different perspective since we usually hear only the men,” she explained.

True to her statement, the speakers at another panel, Bengaluru: The City and its Changing Culture, presented their varied stances on how the city has changed over the years, including in their fields of theatre, advertising, journalism and more. The consensus, however, was that Bengaluru’s culture was one that made you feel at home. For example, Lakshmi Sankar, who owns Atta Galatta, the city is an amalgamation of many cultures. “I wouldn’t have been able to run my bookstore for 17 years had it not been for the support of this society, which is multicultural and diverse.”

Journalist Vasanthi Hariprakash, however, left everyone with some food for thought with what the city’s culture has to give to the many migrants who move here to work. “There’s an influx of people who come in not as privileged people but as migrants. They enrich and empower our life by being house help, cabbies or delivery boys. But what is the city doing for them? That is still, for me, a question mark.”

The fest’s last segment had five Bengaluru-based spoken word artistes and storytellers read out their works, which were all inspired by namma Bengaluru itself. Poornima Laxmeshwar’s poem, titled Sad Demise, comes from a place of angst. “For people who have lived in Bengaluru, they will remember what the city was like and how it is now. So my poem contains all that frustration,” she said. While speaking to CE, she added that she was directly influenced by everything she saw around her, including the ongoing Metro work, which also found a line of mention in her poem.

But perhaps the best way to sum up the feelings that people have about the city would be in a question and answer session held by one of the panels. When an audience member, a girl from Bhubaneswar, asked the speakers what name Bengaluru earns itself, they immediately responded with not one but multiple options: The city of employment, garden city, city of laidback people, city of masala dosa and city of swalpa adjust maadi, said author Usha K R. “It is what you make of it,” she added.