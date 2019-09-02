Father files complaint against school in Bengaluru for negligence

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A complaint has been filed against a school for negligence and allegedly misinforming a student’s parents about an injury their son sustained in school.

The student is six-year-old Sonesh, a resident of Krishnappa Layout in Banashankari. He studies in first standard at Sharadha Sri Public School in Hosakerehalli.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father Banu Prakash, he alleged that the principal and management were responsible for his son’s plight.

The complaint says that on Thursday, Sonesh was supposed to return home from school at 3 pm. However, he didn’t return home on time, so his parents waited. Later, Prakash received a call from the school informing him that his son had sustained a minor injury in his eye as a student accidentally scratched his eye while he was coming down the stairs. They said that they would take him to a hospital and drop him home after that.

However, Prakash said that he would come to the school, but the management said that was unnecessary. The principal called again and said that Sonesh had been taken to Vittala Eye hospital in Hosakerehalli and they were needed there. Prakash and his wife rushed to the hospital where doctors informed them that Sonesh’s cornea had been damaged and he needed to undergo surgery immediately.

The worried parents asked the principal as to why they were wrongly informed that it was just a scratch. Prakash alleged that the principal said he would inquire into what happened and get back to him. Prakash told The New Indian Express, “Sonesh is still under treatment.” Prakash then approached Girinagar police and filed a complaint. An investigating officer said, “The management told us that some girl hit him in the eye with a stick and caused the injury. We have asked the school to bear the treatment expenses.”