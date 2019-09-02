‘If we have women’s writing, we need men’s writing too’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The politics of gender is a part of life,” said Shashi Deshpande to a packed audience at the Women Writer’s Fest held in Bengaluru on August 31. In a fireside chat about her autobiography, the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award talked about the challenges that women writers go through.

Over her career, Deshpande has faced many instances where her writing was downgraded or considered less significant than male writing. “When I wrote about women, it wasn’t explicitly said, but I was continuously written off as a woman who wrote about middle class women. The ‘middle class’ tag was more hurtful. I was writing fiction, not a socio-economic treatise. I write about all kinds of people, women who I knew better than men, and I did write about men too. So these kind of things hurt a lot,” she said, recalling how being called ‘grandmother’ in a headline once irked her. “Would anyone call a male writer a grandfather? No, they wouldn’t,” she said.

Speaking about the exclusive label of ‘women’s writing’, Desphande told CE, “We don’t need this label. A writer is a writer. We have so many places we come from but we are not defined by them.” Emphasising that women writers write about all kinds of experiences in the world, she adds, “If we have women’s writing, we should have men’s writing too.”

But while these have been long-standing issues writers are trying to do away with, Deshpande feels there have been a slew of positive changes too, the first being the entrance of many women into writing. “Earlier, women mainly wrote romance or historical fiction. But now they’ve entered all genres. With so many books, some will be bad but many are good too,” she added.