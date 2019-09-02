Home Cities Bengaluru

‘If we have women’s writing, we need men’s writing too’

Over her career, Deshpande has faced many instances where her writing was downgraded or considered less significant than male writing.

Published: 02nd September 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The politics of gender is a part of life,” said Shashi Deshpande to a packed audience at the Women Writer’s Fest held in Bengaluru on August 31. In a fireside chat about her autobiography, the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award talked about the challenges that women writers go through.

Over her career, Deshpande has faced many instances where her writing was downgraded or considered less significant than male writing. “When I wrote about women, it wasn’t explicitly said, but I was continuously written off as a woman who wrote about middle class women. The ‘middle class’ tag was more hurtful. I was writing fiction, not a socio-economic treatise. I write about all kinds of people, women who I knew better than men, and I did write about men too. So these kind of things hurt a lot,” she said, recalling how being called ‘grandmother’ in a headline once irked her. “Would anyone call a male writer a grandfather? No, they wouldn’t,” she said.

Speaking about the exclusive label of ‘women’s writing’, Desphande told CE, “We don’t need this label. A writer is a writer. We have so many places we come from but we are not defined by them.” Emphasising that women writers write about all kinds of experiences in the world, she adds, “If we have women’s writing, we should have men’s writing too.”

But while these have been long-standing issues writers are trying to do away with, Deshpande feels there have been a slew of positive changes too, the first being the entrance of many women into writing. “Earlier, women mainly wrote romance or historical fiction. But now they’ve entered all genres. With so many books, some will be bad but many are good too,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp