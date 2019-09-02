Home Cities Bengaluru

Phone-tapping: CBI questions cops in Bengaluru

Sources said a team led by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police from CBI’s Delhi Unit arrived in the city on Sunday morning and started investigations.

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who had registered an FIR in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case, began their probe into the case on Sunday with questioning several police officials.

As part of the probe, the team reportedly visited the Technical Cell of the city police located in Adugodi and questioned some of the staff there. It is learnt that the Technical Cell is the place where the police tap phones or track movements of accused persons wanted in criminal cases.

The CBI team reportedly spent more than three hours there. Later, the CBI team is said to have visited the Cyber Crime police station situated in the premises of the city Police Commissioner’s office and interacted with the police inspector there, as the first FIR in connection with the alleged phone tapping case was registered at the station.

The police inspector reportedly shared some basic details of the case with the CBI team. It is learnt that the CBI team will question dozens of police officers, including a few IPS officers, as part of the probe.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the illegal phone tapping case in under Sections 72 of the Information
Technology Act, 2000 and Section 26 of The Indian Telegraph Act, 1985 against unknown public servants and private persons, on Saturday.

The illegal phone tapping had come to light after an audio clip was leaked to media, which had a purported conversation between the incumbent Bengaluru City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an alleged power broker Faraz regarding seeking help from the Congress Central leadership for his posting as the top cop.

