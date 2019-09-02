Home Cities Bengaluru

Police bust dacoit gang, solve three cases

The woman in the gang, identified as Girijamma (47), used to rent a house and observed movements of neighbours.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 02:02 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Konanakunte police have arrested a gang of 11 members, including a woman, on charges of dacoity. The woman in the gang, identified as Girijamma (47), used to rent a house and observed movements of neighbours. After fixing a target, she would alert other gang members. The gang would then go to the houses only when women were present and robbed them of valuables, the police said.
With their arrests, the police have solved three cases registered in Konanakunte, Kadugodi and Malleswaram police stations.

Police said that three men had barged into a house located in Old Bank Colony near Chunchaghatta on August 22 around 3.30 pm, when only two women, Prabhavathi and Narasamma, were there. They assaulted the women and had robbed them of gold weighing 298 grams.

Prabhavathi had lodged a complaint with the Konanakunte police in connection with the incident.
“As part of the probe, the neighbours of the victim were also questioned. During the questioning, Girijamma, who also lived in the same building, emerged as a suspect and she was thoroughly interrogated,” police said.

She confessed to her role in the incident and revealed that she took houses for rent in different areas and watched the movements of her neighbours for several days. After coming to know of the time when only women were present in the house, she passed the message to her associates. Later, they would barge into the house and commit dacoity.

“Based on her information, 10 men, most of them hailing from Tamil Nadu, were arrested. Among the arrested, six accused are inter-state dacoits and have cases against them in other states,” the police said.
Gold and silver ornaments, an auto rickshaw, and two bikes have been recovered from the arrested persons.

