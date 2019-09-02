Ride easy, big fines won’t kick in yet

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City motorists have a day’s respite from the stringent traffic fines that were supposed to kick into effect from September 1. With traffic police yet to receive the order copy on implementing revised fines — that would make motorists think twice before violating traffic rules — these have been put on hold for a couple of days. But after Tuesday, things are set to change to a more stringent implementation of traffic rules which will come with prohibitively steep fines in case of violations.

The new traffic fines are to be enforced by the Central government under revised provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019. However, confusion prevails in the traffic police department as they have not received any notification from the transport department.

A senior traffic police official said the police will not collect new fines for a couple of days as “We are yet to get a clear notification by the authorities.”

The officer said a special drive was conducted to detect drunk driving late Saturday night, but they did not collect any fines from the offenders. They only gave receipts for the nature of offence. “We’ve asked them to appear before court and pay as per the court’s direction. So we are sticking to the old fines as of now, but will strictly enforce the new fines as soon as we get the order,”he said.The officer said that not only Bengaluru, but police in most metro cities are still in confusion over when the new fines are to be implemented.