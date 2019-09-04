Home Cities Bengaluru

100 to get Kempegowda Award

The official said norms similar to that of the Rajyotsava Award should be followed for these awards too.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has selected 100 people for the prestigious Kempegowda Award, the annual awards given by the civic body. The awards will be conferred by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on September 4. Last year, the number of awardees crossed the 500-mark inviting criticism.

Some of the distinguished citizens who will get the award this year include writer Professor Chandrashekar Patil, actor Mukyamantri Chandru, educationalist Gururaj Karajagi, veena exponent Suma Sudhindra, and IPS officers D Roopa and Anucheth among aothers. The BBMP received flak in 2018 for giving the award to more than 500 people. Though the initial list had 320 names, the figure crossed 500 in a week. Names were even added on the day of the ceremony. The ceremony was so chaotic that there were reports of several awardees not getting their memento. In 2017, 220 people were given the award.
Commenting on the number of awardees this year, a BBMP official said, “We will not know till the day the award is given. The number might shoot up. It is sad that political leaders have brought down the value of this prestigious award.”

The official said norms similar to that of the Rajyotsava Award should be followed for these awards too. “The number of people selected for the Rajyotsava Award in a particular year is equal to the number of years since the state’s formation. Why can’t we have a similar arrangement for the Kempegowda Award?” the official questioned.

Interestingly, this year, a large number of women have been selected for the Kempegowda Award.
The Shivakumara Swamiji Award will be given to Ramanashri Academy for Blind, Bosco Mane, Sumangali Sevashrama, The Muslim Orphange and Manonandana on the same occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda Award BBMP
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp